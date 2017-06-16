STARS OF THE NRL

FLYING HIGH: Former Ballina boy Brian Kelly has impressed for Manly-Warringah in his first season in the National Rugby League.

Brian Kelly,

Manly Sea Eagles

THE Ballina junior scored a try on debut against the Parramatta Eels and has played all 13 games since in the centres for Manly.

It has been a fast rise for Kelly, who looked likely to play for the Tweed Seagulls in the Queensland Cup this year before Manly snapped him up in November.

Kelly last played for Ballina as a 16-year-old when he won a first-grade premiership with the Seagulls in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

David Mead,

Brisbane Broncos

LIMITED opportunities this season after joining the Brisbane Broncos but has made the most of it when he has been on the field.

Mead has some good wingers ahead of him, including Corey Oates and Jordan Kahu, and has come off the bench in three of the seven games he has played.

Ballina junior James Roberts has also had a big season in the centres at the Broncos despite an ankle injury keeping him out for a few weeks.

Anthony Don,

Gold Coast Titans

HIS best season in the NRL despite missing a month of football after dislocating his shoulder in the second round.

He has pulled off some memorable plays that have resulted in tries including a long-range effort while representing Country against City at Mudgee.

Mitchell Aubusson, Sydney Roosters

STARTED the year by captaining the Roosters when they won the Auckland Nines pre-season tournament.

He also captained Country against City, and will be pushing for a second premiership with the in-form Roosters outfit.

Cody Walker,

South Sydney RABBITOHS

PLAYING well in a struggling side with nine line breaks and 11 try assists for South Sydney.

He had played most of the season in the halves but has moved to fullback in recent weeks.

Tyrone Roberts,

Gold Coast Titans

HAS played five different positions and is proving to be one of the more versatile players in the competition after having spent most of his football life at halfback.

Roberts started the season at hooker but has played the past four games at fullback after one game back in the halves at five-eighth.