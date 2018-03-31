Menu
Stars flock to Byron Bay and Bluesfest for Easter break

Seanna Cronin
by
31st Mar 2018 12:00 PM

IF YOU see someone who looks familiar this long weekend, then they probably are.

A bunch of famous faces are in town for the long weekend, either for Bluesfest or just an Easter escape.

Actress Elsa Pataky enjoyed lunch at Byron's The Balcony Bar & Oyster Co with Oscar-winner Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso:

While the Hollywood A-listers haven't been spotted at Bluesfest yet, they may still show up over the next three days. Damon attended the festival last year with Pataky and her husband Chris Hemsworth, who is believed to be overseas at the moment. 

US singer Lana Del Rey was also spotted shopping at Spell in Byron Bay on Thursday. She performs in Melbourne tonight.

Chefs Shannon Bennett, a regular mentor on MasterChef, and My Kitchen Pete co-host Pete Evans were both seen enjoying the music at Bluesfest yesterday.

Bennett was there with his wife, actress Madeleine West, while Evans brought along his family, who have a property at Round Mountain near Pottsville.

Singer Kasey Chambers, a regular Bluesfest attendee, delighted fans by taking the bus into the festival. 

On the festival bus to @bluesfestbyronbay with @rhiannonw & @littlehopper6 #day1

A post shared by Kasey Chambers (@kaseychambersmusic) on

Adam Briggs, one half of Aussie rap duo AB Original, was also spotted at the festival last night. As well as being an acclaimed musician, Briggs is also working as a writer for Simpsons creator Matt Groening's upcoming Netflix series Disenchantment.

Bluesfest continues today through Monday at Tyagarah.

