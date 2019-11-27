Star shocks in near-naked ARIAs outfit
The 2019 ARIA Awards are taking place later this afternoon at Sydney's Star, with Guy Sebastan on hosting duties and Tones And I tipped to sweep the prizes, with her eight nominations.
She'll also be performing at the event, along with Hilltop Hoods, Thelma Plum, The Teskey Brothers, Guy Sebastian and Hall of Fame inductees Human Nature.
But before the ceremony, airing 7:30pm tonight on Nine, comes the red carpet. Stay with us through the afternoon as we bring you all the best, worst and weirdest outfits on the red carpet.
DJ Havana Brown is almost wearing a dress so risque even she doesn't appear confident it'll stay on:
Sophie Monk also opted for a revealing outfit:
Bob Irwin, you could definitely have left the snake at home.
Barely 48 hours ago she was performing at the American Music Awards, now here's visiting US pop star Halsey on the ARIAs red carpet - in a tablecloth she let a toddler scrawl all over:
Here's woman of the hour, Tones And I. I think she has a message for us (and it just so happens to be the title of her EP):
Martha and Michael from MAFS scored an invite to the ARIAs? Can we expect their debut album to drop sometime soon?
Singer Melanie Dyer is purple and ruffled:
Former Miss Universe Australia Tegan Martin, glammed up and colourful:
Here's Jules Sebastian, wife of this evening's host, Guy:
Model and TV presenter Ksenija Lucic
And TV presenter Liv Phyland:
More to come...