Starc, Carey get Cup honours as Warner snubbed

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc and wicketkeeper Alex Carey made the ICC's World Cup team of the tournament - but there was no room for fellow Australian David Warner despite him finishing as second highest run-scorer.

Champions England were the most represented with four players in the team announced on Monday, with New Zealand's Kane Williamson captaining the side.

Starc was comfortably the best bowler of the tournament with 27 wickets at 18.79 while Carey was a revelation behind the stumps and a regular contributor with the bat.

England opener Jason Roy appears to have pipped Warner based on a superior strike rate (115.36 to 89.36) because the Australian made 647 runs at 71.88 compared to 443 at 63.28.

India's Rohit Sharma, who top scored with 648 runs at an average of 81, was the other opener and was included alongside teammate and quick Jasprit Bumrah.

Middle-order batsman Joe Root, all-rounder Ben Stokes and paceman Jofra Archer were the other England players to make the team following Sunday's victory over the Black Caps in a thrilling final where the hosts prevailed on boundary count after a tied Super Over.

New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson was the only other Kiwi in the side.

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan was also part of the line-up for his stellar all- round contribution, which included 606 runs and 11 wickets.

The side was picked by ex-internationals Ian Bishop, Ian Smith and Isa Guha, along with cricket writer Lawrence Booth, while ICC general manager cricket, Geoff Allardice, was the fifth member and convener of the committee.

World Cup Team of the Tournament

1. Jason Roy (England) - 443 runs at 63.28

2. Rohit Sharma (India) - 648 runs at 81.00

3. Kane Williamson (c) (New Zealand) - 578 runs at 82.57

4. Joe Root (England) - 556 runs at 61.77

5. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) - 606 runs at 86.57, 11 wickets at 36.27

6. Ben Stokes (England) - 465 runs at 66.42, seven wickets at 35.14

7. Alex Carey (wk) (Australia) - 375 runs at 62.50, 20 dismissals

8. Mitchell Starc (Australia) - 27 wickets at 18.59

9. Jofra Archer (England) - 20 wickets at 23.05

10. Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand) - 21 wickets at 19.47

11. Jasprit Bumrah (India) - 18 wickets at 20.61.