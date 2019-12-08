Stars unrecognisable in throwback pics

Incredible side-by-side pics show how much some stars have changed — especially Kylie Jenner, Ariana Grande and Bella Hadid.

Everyone changes after 10 years, there's no denying that.

Some people gain weight, others lose it. Some dye their hair and others change the way they dress and act. And celebrities are no different.

Fans have seen some of their favourite celebrities grow in front of the cameras, either because they were part of a reality TV show that followed their family's life or because they grew up acting.

And although fans remember what these celebrities looked like when they first stepped into the limelight, seeing them side-by-side is an eye-opener.

Here's a close look at how these celebrities have changed in just 10 years.

KYLIE JENNER

That’s quite the glow-up.

Fans first caught a glimpse of Kylie in Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Back then, the 12-year-old sported black liner and rosy cheeks. She was also seen pulling pranks on her older sisters in the show and was experimenting with highlighting her hair.

She would go on to launch her first clothing collection with sister Kendall in 2013.

Today, Kylie is the youngest self-made billionaire with her very own cosmetic empire, Kylie Cosmetics.

She has a one-year-old daughter with rapper Travis Scott and flaunts her extravagant lifestyle on social media.

She is almost unrecognisable from her 12-year-old version after admitting she got lip fillers at 17 due to feeling insecure about her look.

KENDALL JENNER

From cheeky teen to international model.

Like Kylie, people first met Kendall as the daughter of Bruce Jenner and Kris Kardashian on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The 14-year-old was filming season five of the show and had just started her modelling career.

She also appeared on boy band One Call's Blacklight music video.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Kendall said she knew she wanted to be a runway model when she was 14.

Today, she's one of the highest paid models in the world, with deals from Victoria's Secret, Calvin Klein, Estee Lauder, Marc Jacobs, Fendi and Karl Lagerfeld.

ARIANA GRANDE

Ariana a decade apart. Picture: Getty

The 26-year-old Grammy award-winner first stepped into the limelight in 2010 when she landed a role in the Nickelodeon series Victorious.

Back then, Ariana sported red straight hair and heavy black eyeliner. She also spoke in a much higher voice because of her Victorious character.

By then, she was already showing how great of a singer she was.

In 2013, she dropped her signature red hair and released her first solo album called Yours Truly.

Throughout the years, she's been linked to rappers Big Sean and Mac Miller (before his death in 2018, a couple of months after they broke up).

She was then engaged to comedian Pete Davidson in June 2018 after one month of dating. They broke up in October 2018.

These days, Ariana sports a new signature look: knee high boots, a high ponytail, and a winged eyeliner.

SELENA GOMEZ

She’s all grown up. Picture: Getty

Selena first appeared on television as one of Barney's friends back in 2002.

But fans didn't get to know her until she reached Disney fame and appeared on shows like Hannah Montana and Wizards of Waverly Place.

She also stared in multiple Disney movies.

It was also in 2010, almost 10 years ago, that she was first spotted with Justin Bieber.

They dated on and off for over eight years before he married Hailey Baldwin.

Between 2012 and 2014, Selena was diagnosed with lupus and pulled away from the spotlight to focus on her health.

Selena has released five studio albums and will release another in early 2020.

The 27-year-old singer and actress recently stepped back into the music scene after a four-year hiatus.

SOFIA RICHIE

A young Sofia would often join her famous dad on stage. Picture: Getty

Sofia Richie is Lionel Richie's youngest daughter and sister to Nicole Richie.

Fans might remember her as a blonde pre-teen who liked to sing and would often join her father on stage.

She then moved away from the music scene and began modelling after being featured in Teen Vogue.

It wasn't until 2016 that she walked the runway, for brands such as Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Michael Kors and Adidas.

In 2017, she started dating Scott Disick, the father of Kourtney Kardashian's three children.

Sofia, 21, recently collaborated with UK-based retailer Misguided to create a clothing collection.

MILEY CYRUS

She’s had an eventful decade. Picture: Getty

Many might remember her as Hannah Montana, a Disney character who would hide her celebrity status because she wanted to be a normal teenager.

But it was about 10 years ago that Miley decided to break away from her Disney persona and launch her solo career with Party In the USA.

She grew out her hair, dyed it a chestnut colour and started working on her collection of tattoos.

It was also around this time she first started dating now-estranged husband Liam Hemsworth.

After two years of dating, the two got engaged in 2012 but broke it off the next year.

Miley would then make headlines due to partying, coming out as pansexual and her multiple relationships.

She and Liam got back together again in 2016 and got married in December 2018.

Liam then filed for divorce in the summer of 2019 and Miley then started a relationship with singer Cody Simpson.

Today, Miley is 27 years old and sports a shaggy bob, multiple piercings and more than 50 tattoos that range from intricate designs to small tributes to her pets.

BELLA HADID

Bella’s lips had a real growth spurt, huh. Picture: Getty

Bella, 23, is now known for her amazing modelling career and great looks, but people first got to know her as the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Yolanda Hadid.

Her sister, Gigi Hadid, was the first of the two to enter the modelling world.

Growing up, Bella was an equestrian and had dreams of competing in the Olympics, but had to give them up after being diagnosed with Lyme disease, a disease she shares with her mother and younger brother.

While studying photography in New York City, Bella was signed with IMG Models in 2014.

