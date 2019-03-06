Star Swans eye Lismore AFL clash

Jarrad McVeigh of Sydney takes a mark, during the Round 6 AFL match between the Melbourne Demons

SYDNEY Swans are expected to name Jarrad McVeigh and Kieren Jack to play against Gold Coast in its JLT Series game at Oakes Oval, Lismore, on Sunday.

The pair missed the Swans first hit-out of the season in a 12.9 (81) to 8.11 (59) loss against Sydney rivals GWS Giants at Blacktown on Saturday night.

They will join the likes of Aliir Aliir, Josh Kennedy and Isaac Heeney when the official team is named tomorrow.

However, superstar forward Lance "Buddy” Franklin looks long odds to recover from an off-season groin surgery in time for the Lismore clash.

Jack and McVeigh will add some star power to the team having co-captained the Swans together between 2013 and 2016.

Both suffered knee injuries towards the back end of last season and should be raring to go after being left out of the side last week.

McVeigh was also co-captain with Adam Goodes when the side won its last premiership in 2012 and is a 15-year club veteran.

"McVeigh, (Zak) Jones and Jack all trained well on Saturday,” Swans coach John Longmire said.

"A number of our guys trained ahead of the game and trained quite well, so we'll be talking about who's in the mix for the game against Gold Coast.”

Heeney was the best for the Swans last weekend with 24 disposals and two goals while 2018 club Best and Fairest Jake Lloyd stood out with 24 disposals.

New recruit Daniel Menzel has been sidelined with a groin injury.

Meanwhile, new captains David Swallow and Jarrod Witts will lead the Gold Coast out for the first time on Sunday.

"Both David and Jarrod are extremely invested in our club and are committed to helping us become a team that truly inspires the Gold Coast community,” Suns chief executive Mark Evans said.

"Over the past 18 months we've undertaken a deliberate, but significant reset of our football programs, and it's exciting to see a number of new additions to our leadership group.

"We believe David and Jarrod, with the support of the leadership group will play a pivotal role in shaping our future. They all display the attributes we are looking for and we congratulate them on their appointments.”