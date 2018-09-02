Star survive but Coraki look the goods

ON TARGET: Coraki's Bailey Powell, who scored three goals.

NORTHERN Star ended Ballina's season in Far North Coast A-grade men's hockey with a 5-1 win in the minor semi-final on Saturday.

Star will now proceed to the preliminary final against East Lismore, which took the fight up to minor premiers Coraki in the major semi-final before going down 5-3.

Playing a minor semi was some- thing Star hadn't had to do for years.

Ballina were in it from the start but a great pass from Ryan McGuiness to Matt Frost put Star in front after 12 minutes. Two minutes later Max Pittman doubled the lead with an accurate shot.

The seasiders hung in and were rewarded with a goal late in the first half when Cameron Palmer put a shot high into the net.

But three minutes into the second half Star extended the lead to 3-1 with a goal to Drew Cooper.

Mark Harris stretched the gap to 4-1 and with seven minutes to go Star ended Ballina's stubborn resistance when Pitman put his second high into the net.

In the other game, it was Coraki the first through to the grand final on September 15.

They were in Easts' circle early and Alex Powell converted their first penalty corner after just seven minutes.

Cooper Stahl levelled mid-way through the half with scoop over Coraki goalkeeper Jackson Gwynne.

Soon after Bailey Powell converted a penalty corner with a solid flick into the backboard to give Coraki a 2-1 lead, which they took into half-time.

In the opening minute of the second half Easts' Nick Layton finished off excellent lead-up work with a high back-stick shot to again level the scores.

Ethan White put Coraki back in front soon after, getting the final touch on a penalty corner variation.

Mid-way through the half Marcus Currie scored for Easts to level at 3-all before a Matt Scurr goal immediately reclaimed the lead.

In the last minute Bailey Powell cut through the Easts defence with a skilful solo effort to seal the win.