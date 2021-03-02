Star stuns in $2.3m dress at Globes

Anya Taylor-Joy was all class at the 2021 Golden Globes.

Taylor-Joy, who delivered a riveting performance in The Queens Gambit, was an absolute showstopper at the event, wearing a classic emerald green Dior Haute Couture dress, and $2.3 million in Tiffany & Co. diamonds.

Anya paired her green Dior Haute Couture dress with over $1.2 million of Tiffany & Co. diamonds. Picture: Instagram

If you want to completely break it down, Taylor-Joy wore a $250,000 platinum and diamonds pendant, $1.9m platinum and diamond earrings and a $160,000 platinum and diamond ring.

Way to go all out!

While Taylor-Joy tuned into the event through a video call, she has yet to post any photos to her social media.

Luckily, her stylist Law Roach uploaded an abundance of Anya Taylor-Joy content on their Instagram page.

What a goddess! Picture: Instagram

Taylor-Joy had two major nominations at the event: Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for Emma and Best Actress in an Anthology Series, Limited Series or TV Movie for The Queen's Gambit.

The star won the latter.

After her Golden Globes nominations were initially announced, Taylor-Joy spoke to Deadline in an interview about whether or not The Queen's Gambit could have a second season.

"It's so surreal and very wonderful that people want a second season, because we never thought about it, there was no discussion about it," Taylor-Joy said. "That said, never say 'never' in Hollywood."

The star was the picture of class at the Golden Globes. Picture: Instagram

The star also discussed what the critically-acclaimed series has done for her career.

"It's been really strange as I've been sheltered from all of that because of the nature of the time we're living in," she said.

"I understand on a cerebral level, but on a physical level, I've been quite calm. What makes me the happiest is that every year I spend working, I fall more in love with what I do, and I'm more certain that I'm doing what I'm supposed to be doing, and it's just where I want to be.

"I think there was a part of me, especially from what other people were saying around me like 'if you keep working this way, you're going to burn out, you're going to become jaded, you're really not going to love what you do anymore,' and I see it as the opposite.

"I'm getting more fascinated with what I do, I'm getting more excited to push boundaries, and I want to test myself more."

Originally published as Star stuns in $2.3m dress at Globes