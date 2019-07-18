Star Students: Southern Cross University’s 18 best

THE Gold Coast has educated some seriously amazing people from world-class executives to international sporting stars.

This week the Gold Coast Bulletin is starting its new series "Star Students", a power list of some of the city's most outstanding alumni.

We asked all major schools and universities to share their lists of outstanding former students with us. These are names they're proud to call their own.

Today's featured institution is Southern Cross University, which first opened its doors in 1994.

It now has multiple campuses around Australia including its Gold Coast campus, which is the only Australian university campus located at an airport.