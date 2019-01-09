Star-studded side face NSW

JUST up the road a bit we have a bowls district that monopolises the Queensland side to play NSW on February 21-22.

The Gold Coast Tweed district has 11 out of 12 representatives in the women's side; the men from that district hold eight of the available 12 state positions.

The only other district to get a look-in the women's side is Brisbane. The four outsiders in the men's are Sunshine Coast, Gateway, Brisbane and Moreton Bay.

The men's side has household names Aron Sherriff, Nathan Rice, Brett Wilkie and Anthony Kiepe, and such stars of Ballina's Summerland Series as Sean Baker, Jayden Christie and Sean Ingham.

Of these, only Baker doesn't play for the Gold Coast Tweed district. He's with Gateway.

NSW is going to have its work cut out overcoming this lot, particularly as they'll be playing on Tweed Heads greens.

Travel times

LONGEST trek for this year's pennant finalists will be for the No 2s who will play their state decider south of Sydney at St Georges Basin/Huskisson, 936km from Lismore.

The No 6 finalists also will travel south of Sydney to Warilla (854km).

Bowls NSW has just released venues for finals in all pennant grades.

The least distance for any of our finalists is Port Macquarie for the No 4s - that's only a 358km jaunt that barely needs a cut sandwich for sustenance on the way.

Other pennant venues are: No 1, Forster (455km); No 3, Tamworth (432km); No 5, The Entrance; (658km); and No 7, Nelson Bay (595km).

Bowls NSW also has allocated its other major finals for this year - Senior Interzone: Charlestown; Interzone: Grandviews/Olds Park; state championships: Ettalong; state junior championships, Five-a-side, Club Challenge: Warilla; Junior Interzone: Dubbo; Rookies: Raymond Terrace; and Brett Duprez Series: Taren Point.

Pairs dilemma

SINCE the Australian Open has become a truly Open event, open to all bowlers, questions have been asked why players who enter the Over-60 Pairs aren't allowed in the Open Pairs.

Bowls Australia organisers say it is impossible to schedule the Over-60 Pairs at a dedicated time when there are so many events being contested.

Including the Over-60s would mean a clash with at least one other discipline or create the possibility of future chaos.

Both lots of pairs are scheduled to be played the same time.

Say the organisers: "While providing bowlers with the opportunity to play in many disciplines and participate in the Open as long as possible, is very much the goal for our event team, due to the size of the event allowing entrants to play in the Open and Over-60 pairs is not possible.”

Bowls Australia allows itself an escape route: "The controlling body may choose to accept entrants in the Over-60 Pairs after their elimination from the Open Pairs if it deems it necessary to achieve scheduling goals - for example, filling spots left vacant due to withdrawals.”

BPL finals

SIX hundred teams around the nation vied for the expenses-paid trip to the November finals of the BPL Cup at Brisbane's Pine Rivers in conjunction with the Bowls Premier League.

Sixteen teams made it to the finals.

The national body has announced a television broadcast of 10 and a half hours' play in the Cup finals. It will be shown over seven days in January-February.

The BPL Cup gives the ordinary bowler a chance to play on a televised rink at Pine Rivers before the crowd of hundreds there for the rich Bowls Premier League.

Employment opportunity

HERE'S a job for a bright young spark with an interest in our game. Bowls NSW, in partnership with the Australian Training Company, is offering a chance to begin a Certificate 111 Sport and Recreation Traineeship.

The trainee will be assisting Bowls NSW's competition co-ordinator and the bowls programs co-ordinator in providing quality support to Bowls NSW competitions and the sport's development programs.

It is a full-time position and is based at Bowls NSW's head office in Sydney.

On completion, the trainee will receive a nationally-recognised qualification.

Trainees are paid under the National Training Award.

Night bowls

CLUBS that have floodlit greens and don't use them are missing an opportunity.

For 25 years Bowls South Australia has been running a successful program it calls Night Owls. It's played at many clubs and the organisers say it's all about enjoying the game in a relaxed, fun environment with friends.

To further build up Night Owl numbers the state body has entered an arrangement with an Adelaide radio station to hold a come-and-try night where there's a free barbecue, free bowls and rink hire, cheap drinks, give-aways, along with music and a chance to meet and play against radio personalities.

Other states seem intent on boosting the game. We see little activity in this direction from our hierarchy.

MY VIEW: ON CHAMPIONSHIP TRAVEL

IT'S a big job for the organisers of state finals to come up with venues that don't seem to favour the Big Smoke areas.

The organisers do a good job of appearing to be fair and share the finals around NSW.

Annually they call on clubs to indicate if they are interested in hosting the finals. The venues are decided on the basis of these expressions of interest.

The trouble is our state is too big for the finals to be Sunday afternoon jaunts for zone winners. This year the longest trek for pennant winners is not far off 1000km.

The cost of such travel is daunting for struggling clubs and is a drain on the official bodies that provide some financial assistance.

Distant travel is a disadvantage. Only the thrill of competing in a state final is enough to keep bowlers interested.