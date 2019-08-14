Star-studded Little Women drops first trailer

Greta Gerwig’s Little Women has released its first trailer

Sony has revealed the first trailer for Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Little Women.

The star-studded cast includes Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen as the March sisters of Louisa May Alcott's novel, while Timothee Chalamet, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep will play Laurie, Marmee and Aunt March.

The movie is Gerwig's follow-up to her five-time Oscar nominated Lady Bird, and reteams her with Ronan, Chalamet and Tracy Letts.

Already, it has gifted us with Streep's perfect delivery of the line, "Well, that's because I'm rich".

Alcott's book centres on four clever but impoverished sisters - Jo, Meg, Amy and Beth - in the aftermath of the US Civil War of the 1860s. All four have different temperaments and desires, but find themselves limited by the strict social confines of the 19th century.

Jo March (Ronan) was a stand-in for Alcott, an ambitious woman who wants to be a writer and fights against the demand that she "marry well".

Gerwig has taken from Alcott's book but also Alcott's writings more generally.

Alcott's book was recently adapted as a BBC miniseries starring Maya Hawke and Katherine Newton but for many Gen Y-ers and Gen X-ers, was a 1994 Winona Ryder and Susan Sarandon movie directed by Gillian Armstrong.

A story for the ages

Meryl Streep: Queen of the one-liners

Emma Watson replaced Emma Stone who was originally slated for Meg

Watson was a late edition to Little Women in the role of Meg - she replaced Emma Stone who had to drop out of the film due to scheduling conflicts.

Gerwig, who is also an actor, was brought on to the project three years ago to rewrite the screenplay first drafted by Canadian filmmaker Sarah Polley. After Lady Bird's success, Gerwig was also tapped to direct.

For Lady Bird, Gerwig became only the fifth woman to be nominated for a Best Director Oscar. She and partner Noah Baumbach are currently writing the screenplay for a Barbie movie to star Margot Robbie.

Little Women will be released in Australia on January 1, 2020.

Share your movies and TV obsessions | @wenleima