Star Seagull bows out in style

A LOSS in front of his home crowd wasn't the way Wynnum-Manly fullback Daniel Ogden wanted to finish his career but scoring two tries in his final appearance helped soften the blow.

Ogden told teammates last week he would be hanging up his boots and they were determined to give him a fitting farewell against the Townsville Blackhawks.

But despite leading 14-10 at the break and having the crowd on their side, the Seagulls went down 26-22 in a match where both sides scored five tries.

Ogden's double came in the 20th and 69th minutes, no doubt helping erase some memories of a disappointing season for the Seagulls who will sit out the semi-finals.

The Intrust Super Cup's all-time leading tryscorer will take plenty of good memories with him, but none better than the good mates he made.

"The mateship and camaraderie from footy can't be compared. It is such a fun and enjoyable environment. I just love competing and having to get up for a game each and every week," he said.

Onfield highlights include his 2009 debut, when he bagged four tries, and the 2014 season when the Seagulls fell just short of a premiership.

But the demands of competing in the Intrust Super Cup can be hard to manage and Ogden said he decided to retire to devote more time to his young family.

"We have a second baby on the way now so I will have more time to be there for them," he said.

"The competition is much more professional now, with a lot more travel and time commitments. It makes it difficult when you are missing so much time away from home."

He said the club was "a special place" because of the support from fans.

"You don't get that with any other club and is why Wynnum is so respected.

"I have made lifelong mates at Wynnum and loved my time here."