Star outplay Ballina; Coraki edge out Easts in FNC hockey

HEAVY LIFTING: Northern Star's Ryan McGuiness was named player of the match between Northern Star v Ballina on Saturday. Star defeated Ballina 6-1.

HEAVY LIFTING: Northern Star's Ryan McGuiness was named player of the match between Northern Star v Ballina on Saturday. Star defeated Ballina 6-1. Shez Napper

NORTHERN Star outplayed Ballina 6-1 and Coraki defeated Easts 4-2 in Far North Coast men's A-grade hockey on Saturday.

Star and Ballina were at it from the start with no beg your pardons.

Matt Harmon was first to earn a spell. After he came back on he converted a penalty corner to give Star the lead.

Two minutes later an unmarked Tom Vantaggiato slapped a simple shot past Richie Lawrence in goal for Ballina to go two-up.

Ballina rallied and had some good opportunities but couldn't convert. At the break Star lead 2-0.

Ballina started the second half the better and Toby Cronin found the back of the net with a solid back stick shot five minutes in.

Sixteen minutes in Star stretched their lead to 3-1 when Jesse Hughes converted a penalty corner with a quality flick.

Vantaggiato slotted his second goal straight after to make it 4-1.

Matt Harmon scored his second with 12 minutes to go to take the score to 5-1 and Ballina were struggling but still trying. Matt Frost scored in the final minutes to take the goal tally to six.

In the other match, Coraki had four consecutive penalty corners within the starting 13 minutes. They converted the fourth when Bailey Powell got a touch on Alex Powell's shot.

Against the run of play with 10 minutes to go to half time, Jacob Franey slapped in an Isaac Layton pass to level the scores.

Soon after, Isaac Layton weaved his magic through the semi-circle and scored a great solo goal to give Easts the lead.

Easts started the second half the stronger and earned consecutive penalty corners in the first three minutes but couldn't convert from any of them.

Soon after, Ethan White finished off a Coraki penalty corner to level the scores.

Then, 15 minutes into the half, an unmarked Matt Scurr scored a brilliant goal, placing the ball over the top of an advancing Luke Kelso to give Coraki the lead at 3-2.

Scurr then put the game out of reach when he scored his second goal with two minutes to go from another solo run across the top of the semi-circle with a reverse hit.