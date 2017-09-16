Star not fazed by Glee's grand final record

A-GRADE GLORY: The Northern Star's A-Grade women's team are playing in 15-times consecutive champions Glee in Lismore for grand final glory this weekend.

DAVID versus Goliath is how the coach of a Far North Coast women's hockey team describes the game when a seasoned championship team takes on his players in the A-Grade grand final today at 2.30pm.

The Northern Star Hockey Club's A-Grade women's coach Bob Barratt said while the club respects Glee's 16 straight premierships, they will play to their utmost ability to take out the title.

"We have a lot of respect for Glee and the amazing record they hold,” he said.

"But this year, our team has really raised the bar technically and they are looking forward to the challenge.”

Barratt said the team will take to the field with a potent combination of young talent and experienced players.

"We have debuted five girls under the age of 16, one 12-year-old and it's our goalkeeper's first year in A-Grade,” he said.

"We also have a few players in the 20-something and beyond age group.”

Going head-to-head with Glee, whose unbroken record means they are a force to be reckoned with, does not dismay the coach who has previously coached the club's men's teams for some time.

Barratt reckons the Northern Star's positive approach and work ethic will see them perform extremely well.

"The women don't carry the scars of losing to Glee; they have everything to win and nothing to lose by having a crack,” he said.

"As a side they have developed amazingly well and have a lot of winning ahead of them.”

Barratt stepped up to coach the female side after having coached the club's highly experienced men's A-Grade team, who are about to play in their 11th consecutive grand final.

"I thought in the club's 90th year I would coach the women's team and I have really enjoyed it,” Barratt said.

Meanwhile, the Northern Star's Men's A-Grade playing coach Mark Harris is looking forward to taking on Coraki with whom they had an energetic encounter earlier this month.

"Hopefully, we will have a free-flowing game with plenty of pressure form both games with lots of discipline,” he said.

"We are pretty good and we are the older team with players up to their 40s against the opposition who have more players in the 20s.”

Harris said they team were very motivated and he felt they would perform to their utmost ability.

"We play a very good defensive and attacking game,” he said.