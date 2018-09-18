Off the market: Cleary set to sign new deal

Nathan Cleary is set to sign a new deal with the Panthers.

THE status of Nathan Cleary's playing future has been the source of ongoing speculation this season, but the young Panthers star is set to finally make a call.

Speaking on Channel 9's 100% Footy on Monday night, Panthers boss Phil Gould used few words but confirmed the 20-year-old is set to sign a new deal with the club.

"It'll get done shortly," Gould said when asked whether Cleary's contract would be renewed.

"With you?" probed host James Bracey.

"Yep."

Off-contract at the end of next season, Cleary has openly stated he would leave contract negotiations until the end of the year. Rival clubs are not able to negotiate with him until November 1.

While Cleary's contract looks all but assured, attention will now turn to securing the head coaching position for 2019.

Following their one-point loss to Cronulla in the semi-finals, caretaker coach Cameron Ciraldo was been backed by the playing group to take over the job full-time