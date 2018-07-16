Star, Glee post hard-fought hockey victories

TIGHT TUSSLE: Left to right Star's Tiana Clark, Ballina's Cori Hardy and Star's Taquira McGrath in their A-Grade match..

TIGHT TUSSLE: Left to right Star's Tiana Clark, Ballina's Cori Hardy and Star's Taquira McGrath in their A-Grade match.. Shez Napper

IN THE Far North Coast A-Grade women's hockey on Saturday, both Northern Star and Glee came away with wins. Northern Star with a 3-1 win over Ballina and later Glee defeated East Lismore 2-0.

In the first game, Northern Star seized the early lead with Cheyne Appleton directing Taquira McGrath's hit into the backboard in the first 6 minutes of the match.

Cori Hardy made several penetrating runs into the circle, but Ballina couldn't capitalize on these.

In the 27th minute, Taquira McGrath ran the ball into the circle and scored with a solid shot into the corner of the goal to give Star a 2-0 lead with Tiana Clark being a very reliable player in defence.

In the 48th minute, Kate Whiting earned Ballina's only goal after she deflected Sam Peiti's powerful overhead into the net.

Taquira McGrath backed up her team well in defence with strong tackles. In the 58th minute, Tracey Makings took a free hit on the sideline and Zoe Cook deflected the ball into the goal, scoring Northern Star's third goal.

Ballina goalkeeper Sacha Murnane played a great game and prevented many goals.

In the next game, Glee started strongly and Olivia Osborne opened the scoring with a well-timed deflection. East Lismore's Karen Eakin made many solid tackles.

East Lismore defended well, and Glee's second goal came in the final 12 minutes, with Alice Bradford deflecting the ball into the goal after Cassie Hughes ran the ball into the circle.

Jenna Hughes was a key player for Glee, delivering many hard balls into the circle, and her teammate Sophie George made several quick runs down the sideline.

In the 63rd minute, East Lismore's Janelle Pittman's efforts almost paid off when getting a shot past Glee's goalkeeper Julie McFadden, but her attempt was saved by Emily Savins.

East Lismore goalkeeper Abby Harvey did the best she could to keep out Glee's shots and was a very consistent player.