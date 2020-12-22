Star exposes wealthy’s big COVID secret

Singer Courtney Love has made startling claims about the resources available to wealthy people as the deadly coronavirus pandemic continues to spread globally.

The 56-year-old London-based former Hole frontwoman, worth an estimated $130 million, posted a photo of a COVID test unlike any most of her followers would've ever had, explaining that she was sharing it "because I've never been great at this 1 percenter sh*t."

Courtney Love’s at-home COVID test.



"I have and many of my wealthy friends have had access to Covid test kits, for over 6 months. Every time I give people without the same money or access as me a box of 20 I get furious that these are not available at every Tesco and at every 7/11 in both of my countries (and globally too) for 5 bucks or even 20," she wrote.

Love explained the at-home COVID test kits tested for the virus and for antibodies. She continued by pointing out that testing is more important than ever, given London's new "mutant strain" of coronavirus that's reported to be 70 per cent more infectious.

"If testing … were made available and cheap, people would still make tons of money and? This sh*t would be curbed. Billions and maybe trillions in world economy could be saved."

"So … maybe I'll get tossed out of the 'club' for posting this. But I've never been all that comfortable with my own elitism, especially in the area of public health. You ALL DESERVE TO HAVE A BOX OF TESTS IN YOUR FRIDGE! I keep asking why the f**k you don't?" she wrote.

Love concluded by saying she felt "less dirty" and had cleared her conscience somewhat by sharing the information publicly - "though I'm scared to (sic) as well."

Many of Love's fans reacted with disbelief at the revelation that at-home testing kits had been available to the wealthy for six months.

"Didn't even know this existed … had to wait in drive thru line for a couple hours then 5 days for results," wrote one follower.

"Thanks for sharing this. It's an eye opener for sure. Meanwhile the rest of us wait up to two weeks for results and can't go to work in the meantime," wrote another.

Sydneysiders queue for COVID testing amid the city’s current virus outbreak. Picture: Toby Zerna

"Wow this is really deep, I had no idea that there was at home COVID tests. You are right it should be available to all," said another.

NPR reports the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week authorised the first coronavirus test that people will be able to buy locally without a prescription to test themselves at home. It is expected to cost around $US30 and will be available next month.

Love's public admission comes as coronavirus case numbers around the globe continue to explode - and many people face long lines for testing and nervous waits to get their results. The UK has seen more than 2 million cases of coronavirus and 67,000 deaths since the pandemic began, while Love's home country of the US has seen well over 18 million cases and 325,000 deaths.

