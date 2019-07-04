Media chief explains axing of former AFL star

Rape or sexual assault: what do I do now?

Rape or sexual assault: what do I do now?

FOOTY media Tsar Craig Hutchison said comments from AFL great and former employee Scott Cummings were "sickening", after giving him the sack on Tuesday.

Cummings' employment with 3AW Radio and Hutchison's Crocmedia was terminated after it was announced on Tuesday on Twitter that the Scotty and Swanny Humpday Podcast had ben shut down.

While Swan then took to social media to declare his desire to get the band back together on the same day, the show was axed by those involved following outcry surrounding a particular sex act joke segment in a recent episode.

Hutchison has now revealed on his weekly Sounding Board Podcast, that he could not tolerate Cummings' behaviour as broadcast on the Humpday Podcast.

He admitted it was difficult having to tell a long-term friend that his contract was being torn up, but said the comments made on the controversial episode were "indefensible".

"The decision to stand Scott down on Tuesday from his job on Footy WA (a Crocmedia produced TV show in Perth) is not something you love doing because, you know, he's been a friend of mine for a long time and I really like him as a person and it's hard to find anyone who doesn't like Scott or respect him, but they made a really poor choice," Hutchison said.

"And I was unaware of the poor choice they made until someone sent me the audio on late Monday.

Craig Hutchison had to make the tough call.

"It was sickening really, it was indefensible. How they got caught up in that and allowed that to be published... It was disgusting. It was shocking. And I guess a message had to be sent and Scott himself apologised and has stood down from the podcast. I commend him for that and accept his apology."

He said Cummings' behaviour did not reflect the value of his business.

Without referring to Cummings directly, Hutchison said of "old school" media personalities "there is a shocking naivety" to what can be said.

"When you hear the disgusting nature of the conversation it's just indefensible," he said.

3AW confirmed its decision to terminate Cummings in a statement on Tuesday.

"Although the comments were never aired on 3AW, we believe there is no platform appropriate for such remarks," the statement says.

"Sexual assault is never a laughing matter. Jokes about sexual assault are never OK."

Cummings had earlier released his own apology.

"I would like to publicly acknowledge that the recent comments made on my podcast were disrespectful and wrong," his statement claimed.

"It was insensitive and irresponsible to make light of sexual abuse and I am deeply sorry for any offence or triggered responses caused by my actions.

"I recognise the responsibility associated with being a person in media and the potential impact of my actions.

"I will be seeking guidance from Domestic Violence Victoria on how best to move forward.

"I am therefore stepping down from the podcast immediately and will take time to consider my words and reflect on my actions."

Swan, however, has refused to offer an apology.

In a series of Twitter posts on Tuesday, he went on to suggest he wants the podcast to reform to vent his frustrations about the scandal he and his co-hosts have found themselves in.

Dane Swan featured in Big Freeze 5 at the MCG.

"Wow, just wow. The carry on about a stupid podcast and the things people are trying to attach to it is one of the most absurd things I've heard," Swan wrote.

"If ya didn't like it ya didn't have to f***ing listen to it. It's that simple. Lot of haters and sad sacks in this country it seems.

"If we had of ever said anything wrong or offensive we would of apologised but the fact is we have never have and I'll debate anyone anywhere arguing that point. When written down words can look horrible I get that but f*** me People need to get a grip."

Swan, Cummings and co-host Ralph Horowitz took turns in the episode of reading out sex act definitions from the Urban Dictionary website.

The terms they read out featured their own first names following the term "dirty".

"A Dirty Ralph occurs when you try and sneak up behind a girl who is on all fours throwing up," Cummings said about his fellow broadcaster Horowitz.

Brendan Fevola, Dane Swan and Chris Judd at the Grand Final Footy Show 2018. Channel 9

"That's not too bad," Swan said.

All three men were heard laughing loudly about the definition.

The "Dirty Dane" definition also had all three men cackling into their microphones.

"After a frustrating evening involving a lack of sexual activity a man is forced to pleasure himself through masturbation while the woman sleeps," Cummings said.

"He retaliates at the unwilling woman by spreading his love on her face, thereby causing her to wake up and mumble like a Danish person."

Swan on Wednesday said he was sick of debating the complaints the podcast had received.

I’m done wasting time on people and things I don’t care about. Unfortunately it’s gone pear shaped and That sucks But when my podcast comes back to everyone who hated it please just don’t listen. It’s that simple. Now Have a lovely day and it’s Back to regular programming now ✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/EW8b4le98X — Dane Swan (@swandane) July 3, 2019

"I'm done wasting time on people and things I don't care about," an wrote on Twitter.

"Unfortunately it's gone pear-shaped and that sucks But when my podcast comes back to everyone who hated it please just don't listen. It's that simple. Now Have a lovely day and it's back to regular programming now."