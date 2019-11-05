Star duo sign with Gold Coast United

READY: Ellie Fryer and Dee Thompson have signed on to play for Gold Coast United soccer team next season.

FAR North Coast products Ellie Fryer and Deeanna Thompson will play key roles for Gold Coast United in the National Premier League competition in Queensland next season.

Fryer and Thompson have been standouts in Queensland's top-flight women's competition for several seasons and have led the way for players for players from the Far North Coast.

Zoe Corbett, Britt Hargreaves, Hollie Jarrett and Keea Parrish all played in the United team this season after playing women's premier league on the FNC.

Coach Alex Bundalo said Fryer and Thompson committing for another season is central to building a squad that can challenge the best teams in 2020 and for the club moving forward.

"They are loyal club people who always give 110% effort for the club shirt, and their teammates, and they are the type of players that every successful team need as a nucleus,” Bundalo said.

"In my opinion Ellie is W-league quality who just keeps getting better all the time.”

"She's tall, athletic and dynamic, a non-compromising rock solid centre back who reads the game very well and can distribute the ball equally as well.”

"Dee is a powerful, super-fast attacking goal-scorer who is very difficult to contain.”

"Watching her in full flight, when she opens up the throttle, is a sight to behold. And her bubbly personality and positive attitude is infectious.”

Fryer captained the club this season and was recognised for her contribution taking out the Women's Player of the Year award.

Thompson returned from injury and was at her potent best in 2019 scoring 18 goals and taking out the women's Golden Boot.

For Fryer the opportunity to continue her association with the club is an honour.

"I'm really happy to have re-signed,” she said.

"It was a positive back end to season 2019, the girls pulled together and gelled really well.”