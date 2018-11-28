Star dancers offer a taste of Irish Christmas

STARS: Dancers Celli Moore and Brent Pace perform in A Taste of Irish Christmas.

A TASTE of Irish Christmas hits the stage this month, featuring stars directly from London's West End.

Witness the world champions of Irish dance take to the stage for a magical night of tunes, taps and tradition.

Immerse yourself in an authentic Celtic experience by laughing, clapping and singing along to the story of two star-crossed lovers that dance beneath the mistletoe.

A Taste of Irish Christmas transports audiences to a time and place where music and dance are the cornerstones of celebration.

Featuring an unparalleled cast of world, all-Ireland and national champion Irish dancers, alongside some of the most sought after traditional musicians from around the globe, A Taste of Irish Christmas brings the Celtic Christmas traditions to our stage.

Irish dance has come a long way since the inception of Riverdance and Lord of the Dance, and this specially choreographed show takes the art form to the next level.

A Taste of Irish Christmas features Celli Moore, who performed the lead role opposite Michael Flatley in Lord Of The Dance throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, South Africa and London's West End Palladium Theatre.

Moore also has featured in TV appearances on the Graham Norton Show, BBC Proms In The Park, Dancing Down Under and The Wiggles videos.

She has returned home to Sydney and teamed up with choreographer and producer Brent Pace to perform in A Taste of Irish Christmas.

The lead principal in Gaelforce Dance and Rhythms of Ireland, a world medallist and six-time champion, Brent Pace, has built on a cast of the newest and best Irish dance champions to be recently found from around the globe.

Melodic Celtic accordion, alongside raw and rhythmic guitar and banjo, complimented with heart felt sound of traditional Ullieann Pipes, the tunes are Munster born and Dublin raised.