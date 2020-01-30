Star cricketer goes back to school, but now she’s on staff

ON THE BALL: Talented U18 ACT/NSW U18 cricketer Olivia Osborne (second from right front row) helped the team win the T20 Tournament in Hobart in January 2020 and has joined the staff at her former school as a sports trainee.

ON THE BALL: Talented U18 ACT/NSW U18 cricketer Olivia Osborne (second from right front row) helped the team win the T20 Tournament in Hobart in January 2020 and has joined the staff at her former school as a sports trainee.

AFTER finishing Year 12, most students can’t wait to leave school behind.

But Olivia Osborne couldn’t want to get back – this time on staff.

The former St John’s College Woodlawn student, who plays A-Grade cricket for Clunes and the undefeated NSW/ACT U18 female squad, said she was excited to be a sports trainee.

“Its very different being on the other side,” the 17-year-old said.

“Talking to the other teachers, you don’t realise they are just normal people.

“It’s really weird calling them by their first name, too.”

The medium-pace bowler helped the NSW/ACT squad trounce South Australia by taking 3/11 at the U18 National Female T20 Championships in Hobart earlier this month.

She said she was pleased to be able to combine her passion with her profession.

Osborne has represented her club and the North Coast for years and now aims to combine a career as an elite cricketer player with teaching.

“I love bowling, I love the fact that I can change the game by deciding what ball to bowl next,” she said.

“It’s all about adrenaline, helping your team win feels amazing.”

Osborne’s competitive spirit continues to drive her to improve, which is why she has stepped up to the trainee role at Woodlawn.

“I’m going to do this for a year and while I’m here I’m doing a Certificate III in business,” she said.

“I’ll also do university online for a teaching degree through (University of New England) Armidale.”

Osborne said she was also keen to help other young cricketers at her school and club to be the best they can.

“I think I’m a good role model for younger cricketers coming through,” she said

Woodlawn sports co-ordinator Brian Battese said the staff were pleased to welcome Osborne back on campus.

“As a trainee in the PE and sports department, Olivia is involved in organising sporting activities, coaching, administration and travelling with teams to events,” he said.

“It’s a good role for our past students to take on if they are considering a sports teaching career.”