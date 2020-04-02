Star blogger rallies support for Kenyan children

DO NOT MISS: Ballina-based marketing agency Barefruit Marketing are celebrating International Women's Dayin on Friday, March 6, at Beef & Beach Restaurant. All guests will receive champagne on arrival, dinner canapes and grazing platters, as well as an entry into a raffle. The event will celebrate the achievements of women in our community, while raising money for Lennox-based charity Rafiki

IN 2016, Perth mummy blogger 'Queen' Constance Hall raised $200,000 in less than one month allowing charity Rafiki Mwema to build the 'Queen's Castle'.

Now she has done it again raising almost $57,941 to help the children who depend on Rafiki Mwema in Kenya, a country facing its own battle against coronavirus (COVID-19).

Rafiki Mwema co-founder Sarah Rosborg highlighted the desperate situation in Kenya where they continue to care for children at the charity organisation despite COVID-19 disrupting supplies and medication.

There are presently 28 cases of coronavirus in the country but that could change rapidly.

"There is so much devastation already in Kenya and we have sponsors ending their sponsorship daily as they are unsure of their own circumstance in this current world," Ms Rosborg said.

"Our costs are looking to go through the roof and as most of you have seen we have had to cancel our upcoming events and now our online auction.

"We had to discuss how we would be able to get extra food for our children for when there is nowhere to access any and the extra medications for our children who need them so desperately.

"Yesterday I was so sad and hopeless for so many people around me in Australia and my worry for family and friends and my desperation for what is currently happening.

"Today I woke up to see she has reached over $30,000 on her fundraiser and I feel lighter and ready to continue fighting for our children's lives."

Rafiki Mwema is a charity that operates in Kenya but co-ordinated in Lennox Head and specialises in creating a safe, empathetic and therapeutic environment for children who have been abused and assaulted in Kenyan district of Nakuru, not only assisting them to survive the court process but also to heal, to process and to ultimately thrive beyond the traumatic pain.