Star appeal at knockout carnival

TINGHA will be the team to watch in the Aboriginal rugby league knockout carnival at Oakes Oval, Lismore, this weekend.

Parramatta Eels winger Bevan French is a certain starter while former NRL players Preston Campbell and Tom Learoyd-Lars are expected to play.

Campbell, 41, is a former Dally M Medal winner and still pays first grade for Helensvale on the Gold Coast.

Tingha are new to the Lismore carnival and will be one of 20 teams competing in the two-day event.

"Bevan is definitely playing and Preston has a bit of calf injury but I expect he'll be out there at some point,” event organiser Grantley Creighton said.

"It can be hard for teams from the smaller communities, Tingha are pretty determined to make a real go of it though.

"They were strong a few years ago when they had blokes like Nathan Blacklock and Owen Craigie playing, then they dropped off after that.

"It's been a quiet few years but they're starting to build themselves up again with some young fellas and Bevan will be a big boost.”

There will be all shapes and sizes at the carnival with different levels of ability across the 20 teams.

Cabbage Tree Island will be up there again after taking the $10,000 prize last year before a semi-final appearance in the NSW state carnival in Newcastle.

Ballina junior and current Manly centre Brian Kelly was part of that team while former South Sydney and Parramatta halfback Chris Sandow also played for Cub- awee.

The Brisbane Broncos being knocked out of the NRL semi-finals has opened the door for James Roberts to make an appearance.

He was at the carnival last year but couldn't play because the Broncos were still involved in the semi-finals.

"You never know who's going to turn up and play, and that's part of the excitement,” Creighton said.

"Cabbo will be up there again.

"One of the teams is coming from Ipswich and I think they'll go well because they normally play in the Queensland state carnival.

"Kempsey are always strong and the Armidale team Narwan Eels will be good.”

Another coup for the knockout carnival is that it will be the first rugby league and first major event held at Oakes Oval since a $2.8 million upgrade of the facility was completed.

There will also be 10 women's teams playing in a nines competition between the men's semi-finals tomorrow.

Games will start from 8.30am both days, with the men's final tomorrow expected about 2.30pm.