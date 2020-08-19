Menu
News

Stan’s secret project films at Ballina Shire beach

Javier Encalada
Rebecca Lollback
,
19th Aug 2020 2:30 PM
A FILMING and production crew from Australian streaming service Stan rolled into the Sharpes Beach car park at Skennars Head today.

>>> MYSTERY: Secret filming project under way at local beach

A number of trucks clearly emblazoned with "Stan" on the side could be spotted from The Coast Rd.

Stan. Originals is filming at Skennars Head.
Ballina Shire Council also advised that Rocky Point Rd, at Boulder Beach, would be closed to the public until 5pm today.

But what is exactly is Stan filming?

When we asked the question, we were told that Stan was not in a position to make an announcement yet.

Stay tuned.

Lismore Northern Star

