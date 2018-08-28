Menu
Stanmore Coal, owner of the Isaac Plains mine, has reported a 51 per cent increase in revenue.
Business

Stanmore sales up on coal price

by Glen Norris
28th Aug 2018 5:59 AM
STANMORE Coal has reported a 51 per cent increase in revenue as it benefitted from rising coal prices.

Stanmore, which operates the Isaac Plains coking coal mine in the Bowen Basin, said revenue increased to $208 million in the year to June 30 compared to $137.8 million in the previous 12 months. Underlying profit rose 70 per cent to $45.5 million.

The company earlier this year said it had added another eight to 10 years of productive life to the Isaac Plains project it bought for $1.

The company said it bought leases adjacent to Isaac Plains from Peabody's Millennium Coal for $30 million.

Subject to approvals, the new tenements will give Stanmore the right to develop an open cut mining operation that has the potential for about 15 to 20 million tonnes of coal significantly extending the life of Isaac Plains.

Stanmore managing director Dan Clifford said demand and prices for metallurgical coal was significantly stronger than forecast as steel makers captialised on higher margins in the market.

Mr Clifford said the outlook for the company was strong, with infrastructure in place and production increasing. The company declared a maiden dividend of 2¢ a share.

Stanmore shares rose 8.5 per cent to 89¢ on Monday.

bowen basin coal isaac plains mining stanmore

