Stunning mark of respect for Phillips after injury

Crows star Erin Phillips grabs her knee after her injury in the third term. Picture: AAP Image/Kelly Barnes

Adelaide captain Erin Phillips concedes the club's second AFLW premiership will be "bittersweet" after sustaining an ACL injury against Carlton at Adelaide Oval.

With the Crows cruising to a second AFLW premiership in the third term, best-on-ground Phillips was chasing the ball out of the forward line when her left knee buckled underneath her and she appeared to be in a lot of pain.

She was carried off on a stretcher and in a huge sign of respect to the devastated superstar, the 53,034-strong crowd at Adelaide Oval rose to their feet and gave her a standing ovation as she was carried from the field.

Erin Phillips, left, is consoled by her father and Port Adelaide legend Greg Phillips. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

"It is bittersweet, but I am so proud of this group," she said.

"We had such an amazing season and to finish off like we did today was unbelievable."

Asked about the severity of the injury on Channel 7, Phillips said "it's ACL".

"This is meant to be my good leg. Unfortunately that's just sport," she said.

Former teammate Abbey Holmes was emotional in commentary, adding "it breaks your heart".

Phillips was one of the most influential players on the ground before she went down, returning to the bench to watch the last two minutes on crutches.

"I know (Phillips) would want us to celebrate this hard and she will celebrate with us as well," teammate Ebony Marinoff said.

"It's unfortunate, the circumstances, but she has been a massive part of why this group has been so successful.

"To get the job done today just makes the season so perfect. It wouldn't have meant much if we didn't get the job done today."

Erin Phillips during her best on ground performance. Picture: AAP Image/Kelly Barnes

The Australian Opal basketball star had a knee reconstruction after an ACL injury while playing with Adelaide Lightning in 2007.