Stand up and applaud state champ

BALLINA'S Noel Graham is the newly-crowned NSW stand-up paddle boarding over-50s champion.

He won the title at Port Stephens in small surf and was unbeaten throughout the event.

Graham remained extremely busy over the duration of the over-50 men's final, catching a total of nine waves.

The tactic worked for Graham as he was able to post a solid 13.33 (out of a possible 20) two-wave heat total to take a convincing win over the field.

In the same division, Lennox Head's Michael Stokes was unlucky to miss a finals berth, just getting pipped by half a point in the semi-final to finish equal fifth overall.

Lennox Head's Aaron Prior had a podium finish with a fourth place in the over-40s SUP in his first competition.

The state title event was part of the Port Stephens Surf Festival and decided the NSW teams for the upcoming Australian SUP Titles on Phillip Island in October.

Graham and Prior both qualified to represent NSW at the titles.

Graham has a great record of achievements in SUP competition and would have to considered a strong favourite to win an national title at Phillip Island.

The 2018 NSW SUP titleholder Kai Bates (Mollymook) claimed his second title in as many years, taking out the open men's division.

The south coast surfer put on a dynamic performance in the final, locking in a 15.1 two-wave heat total to get the nod ahead of overall event stand-out Harry Maskell (Wamberal), who had to settle for the runner-up spot.

After some stellar results in the marathon and technical race divisions, James Casey (Collaroy) was able to claim a surfing title, taking out the men's 10-foot SUP final.

