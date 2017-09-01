Stand in the shoes of someone with a brain injury

"I'M TOO young to die...my little boy needs his mummy.”

That was the thought at the forefront of Lennox Head resident, Rosanna Robertson's mind when she was lying on the pavement with a gunshot wound to her head.

Ms Robertson was 25 when she was shot point blank in the back of her head by her (then) partner in 2011; one week in a coma, three months in hospital and six months of rehabilitation at Royal Rehab was the start of a long road to recovery after experiencing a brain injury.

Ms Robertson is now an ambassador for the Sidetember, a campaign challenging participants to step into the shoes of someone living with a brain injury to engage in challenges and raise $150,000 by the end of the year in support of the over 700,000 Australians with a brain injury.

Funds raised will support the work of Brain Injury Australia and help fund Royal Rehab's innovative recreation therapy, Return2Sport, aimed at getting people living with a brain injury off the sidelines and back into their lives and their communities.

Ms Robertson said the brain injury affects her balance/ walking and speech, but did not affect her memory.

A qualified yoga instructor, Ms Robertson adapted yoga for herself after her injury and also runs adaptive classes for people with a disability.

"When I got shot I was laying on the ground for two and a half hours before someone found me. Luckily I knew yoga, and was able to focus on my breathing and go into a meditative state rather than panic and die.”

Often called the hidden disability, the effects of a brain injury on thinking, emotion and behaviour can be hard to recognise or are mistaken for erratic behaviour.

Ms Robertson said since sustaining the injury, she's experienced "a whole other world” and Sidetember is a very worthwhile thing to get involved in.

Common causes of brain injury include the result of accidents - like concussion - stroke, brain tumours and infection.

Research showing the incidence of hospitalisation for sport-related concussion in Australia has been steadily increasing, sparking a growing concern both in Australia and internationally about sport-related concussion and the potential health ramifications for athletes.

Nick Rushworth, Executive Officer of Brain Injury Australia, said brain injury has a significant impact on the younger, male population who aren't aware of the risk and potential consequences related to sporting and recreational activity.

"Men under the age of 25 are at high risk for a traumatic brain injury. It's incredibly hard for people at this age to accept life with a brain injury. They still have their whole lives ahead of them and they are now dealing with challenges they never expected. Brain injury continues to pose a significant health risk for Aussie blokes and it's time we change that,” said Mr Rushworth.

Samantha Genco, Return2Sport Coordinator at Royal Rehab, is excited to see the community response to the campaign.

"Sidetember is a fantastic opportunity for Australians to get a glimpse into the life of someone living with a brain injury and the challenges they face day-to-day. The challenges provide an easy conversation starter to address the importance of safety in sport and recreation with friends and family,” Ms Genco said.

Official campaign ambassador Molly Meldrum is also sharing his personal experiences as part of the initiative, and said "Going through that, you realise just how easily accidents can happen and how it can be a long road to recovery. You can't do it alone - you need the support of family, friends and wonderful medical people. I'm supporting Sidetember because a brain injury doesn't need to hold you back. I'm not letting it get me down.”

Sporting teams across NSW are being encouraged to register their support.

