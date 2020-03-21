Stand at your driveway to honour Anzacs

TRIBUTE WELCOMED: President of the Ballina RSL Sub-Branch Dick Will (left) lays a wreath at last year's Anzac Day service in Ballina. Now that this year’s Anzac Day services have been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis, Mr Wills has backed a movement for Australians to stand at the end of their driveways at 6am on Anzac Day.

THE President of the Ballina RSL Sub-Branch, Dick Wills, has backed a movement for people to stand at the end of their driveway or on their balcony at 6am on Anzac Day.

The movement, which has come from social media, came about as official Anzac Day services and parades around the country were earlier this week cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Wills said he was happy to “support any tribute honouring Anzac Day and the servicemen and women of all conflicts.”

“I most certainly encourage people to pay their own tributes on Anzac Day in remembrance,” he said.

A national Anzac Day service will be held in Canberra on April 25 from 5.45am, and that will be televised as the restrictions on outdoor crowds applies.

The Ballina RSL Sub-Branch celebrated it centenary last year, and Mr Wills said he understood there hadn’t been a cancellation of an Anzac Day service since World War II.

The stand at your driveway campaign maintains the social distancing required in these unprecedented times, as well as the maintaining the crowd restrictions currently in place.

Of course, the traditions of the “gunfire breakfast” can still take place.

The term came from the early cup of tea served to troops in the morning.

However, it evolved to the “gunfire breakfast” which generally is made up of coffee and rum with bacon and eggs.