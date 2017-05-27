Stan our man for Archibald Prize

Stan Gilchrist in front of the portrait East Ballina artist Brett Belot will enter in the Archibald Prize later this year.

AFTER many weeks of work, Brett Belot's portrait of local identity Stan Gilchrist is almost ready to enter in the Archibald Prize later this year.

It is not the first time Mr Belot, of East Ballina, has painted portraits of famous identities. His painting of former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist - Stan Gilchrist's son - will be auctioned on August 15 and 50% of the proceeds donated to charity Lord's Taverners Australia, which has itself channelled nearly $10 million into a variety of charities over the years.

Mr Belot also created a portrait of tennis star Roger Federer, who later saw and signed the artwork. A percentage from the sale of the artwork will be donated to charity.

"A friend of mine was treating Roger at the Canadian Open and I asked my friend to show him,' Mr Belot said. "He loved it and was prepared to sign it.”

Mr Belot said the painting of Federer was a composite of images, while for the Archibald it was a condition of entry to have a live sitting with the subject.

Mr Gilchrist, who sat five hours face-to-face with Mr Belot, said he was reluctant at first to present himself as a public figure.

"It feels weird,” said the executive officer of Lord's Taverners Australia. "I am much more comfortable when I am in a supporting role, doing the work.

"(But) I wanted to support Brett and his work.

"For Brett to get an entry in is really important for his progress.”

Mr Gilchrist chaired the local Lord's Taverners group for many years and said the charity would be assisting in hosting a function in September with speakers Tim Costello, an Australian Baptist minister and current chief advocate of World Vision Australia, journalist, author and former Australian rugby union player Peter FitzSimons, and former Australian cricketer Nathan Hauritz.

More than 380 signed prints of Mr Belot's portrait of Adam Gilchrist will be available for purchase, with part of the proceeds going to the Lord's Taverners.