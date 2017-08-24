Stalemate on when Casino saleyards will reopen

CATTLE vendors are not the only people who will be affected by the recent sales cancellation at the Casino saleyards, according to Casino Auction Association president Matt McCormack.

His words come after Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow's letter to our sister paper The Richmond River Express Examiner explaining the extra cost agents are refusing to pay would fall to rate-payers and local businesses to pay.

"It's not only the agents and their vendors affected but the shop owners when these agents don't buy their coffee, groceries or even dog biscuits,” Mr McCormack said.

"It's the truck drivers, the workers at the saleyards, the abbatoirs even the canteen ladies. There are so many flow-ons.

"The abbatoirs will go elsewhere to buy their cattle and this will affect Richmond Valley ratepayers.”

The issue that has caused this stand-off according to council, is the agents have rejected a $1 per head business usage fee.

The Casino Auction Association has said there is more to this rise and have posted what they consider to be a neglected aspect to the argument.

"What the...RVC (has) neglected to highlight was the fact that the council (has) also increased the vendors fees from $10/per head to $12.50/per head.”

Mr McCormack said the agents have tried to negotiate with council over the last two months to no avail.

"Not one vendor knew about the rate rise,” he said.

"When the saleyards are complete $12.50/per head is reasonable but we can't sell the cattle properly (at the moment).

"It's like putting the cart before the horse, if you go to any business you don't pay before the job's done.”

Mr McCormack is sceptical about the council's concern regarding the Richmond Valley rate payer.

"The rate payer is missing out now,” he said.

"(The stoppage) is going to affect people emotionally and financially in the long term.

"It's not too financially worrying at this stage but I hate to think what could happen if it goes on.”

When asked why the agents don't just pay the total increase of $3.50/per head Mr McCormack said it was a huge increase.

"At the moment the cattle markets are very good but until a couple of years a go, it was the lowest it's ever been,” he said.

"It is now going back down and if we were to pay it now, in 2-3 years time it would be very difficult.”

Mr McCormack would like to see the rates go back to last year's prices until the new facility is built.

Richmond Valley Council's general manager, Vaughan McDonald said he "flatly rejects” Mr McCormack's claims of the rate increase and that vendors didn't know about it.

"In 2016-17 the fee was $11 (per head) and in 17-18 it has gone up to $12.50,” he said.

"Of that fee there are two parts; a vendor fee of $10.50 and a capital levy of $2.”

Mr McDonald said council met with agents and buyers to discuss rate increases as far back as November last year.

"On April 10 we had a sales advisory meeting with two (agent) representatives where we discussed fee comparisons and financial projections,” he said.

"We advised we needed an increase per head between vendors and agents for the 2017-2018 financial year.”

"On April 27 the (Casino) Agents Association was advised of the fee increase and told they had the opportunity to address council at its meeting in June.”

Mr McDonald went on to say other advices were sent through newsletters, newspapers, social media and radio interviews.

"I'd like to get the saleyards operational,” he said.

"We are concerned about the effects on other highly valued stakeholders but for that we need a licenced agent to operate the sales and they have refused to sign their selling contracts.”

Mc McDonald said council is open to discussions.