‘Staggeringly irresponsible’: Weekend partygoers slammed

Police are investigating after two large gatherings in the Byron Shire over the weekend.

Police are investigating after two large gatherings in the Byron Shire over the weekend.

PARTYGOERS have been criticised after police broke up two large gatherings at the weekend.

Mayor Simon Richardson last week urged visitors to the shire to stick to physical distancing rules and help to keep residents of the region safe.

But Tweed Byron Police District officers were required to break up massive gatherings in recent days.

One of the parties, at Wilsons Creek, is believed to have involved more than 1000 people.

Tweed Byron Police Detective Chief Inspector Matt Kehoe told the ABC police were also called to a house party in Byron Bay, where some 200 people were present.

Remaining COVID-19 related restrictions in NSW mean only 20 visitors are allowed in a home at any time.

Cr Richardson said the incidents were concerning.

“When we look at the horrible impact on residents of Melbourne due to the recent wave of community created cases it is almost unfathomable that someone could organise a party of such magnitude,” he said.

“Though I don’t know the particulars and it may have gotten out of the organisers’ control, it is staggeringly irresponsible and dangerous, especially to our most at-risk locals.

“Let’s adhere to the social gathering numbers and ride this out together.

“After this passes we can go back to doing what we do well: having good parties.”

Insp Kehoe told the ABC the parties were “very disappointing”.

“You can still have a good smaller party, but certainly don’t go to the extremes that we’ve seen in the last few days,” he said.

Fellow officer, Insp Mick Dempsey, said police were continuing to look into the parties.

“Inquiries are continuing in relation to the organisers,” Insp Dempsey said.

“We are looking at it.”



