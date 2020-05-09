Police are continuing to hand out COVID-19 fines as rules start to relax around Queensland, with another 23 infringement notices issued in the past 24 hours.

POLICE have handed out close to $2.5 million in COVID-19 fines, with another 23 infringement notices issued in the past 24 hours.

The $1334 fines were brought into effect on March 27, with police over that time fining people for attending parties and breaking social distancing rules, including one man who drove out of his neighbourhood for a Tinder date.

Police on the Gold Coast fined people last weekend for holding parties on two consecutive nights at the same house after neighbours called in with noise complaints.

Queensland Police Mounted Unit patrolling New Farm Park during coronavirus restrictions. Picture: Richard Walker

Several police officers have been fined, as well as Toowoomba North MP Trevor Watts, who stood down as the LNP's police spokesman after allegedly attending a street party.

Two off-duty police officers were among those fined at the gathering, with police releasing images of people seated around a table where food and drink had been laid out.

Police have now stopped more than 150,000 vehicles at state border crossings, including more than 3000 in the past 24 hours.

Six people were refused entry to Queensland at domestic airports in the past 24 hours, and a further nine were directed to quarantine.

A further 29 people were visited by police in the past 24 hours to ensure they were complying with quarantine directives.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll has said the majority of Queenslanders are doing the right thing.

"We expect people to do the right thing and, in essence, people have," she said this week.

"We only really knock on people's doors when we have complaints."

Originally published as Staggering amount raised from COVID-19 fines