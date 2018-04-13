Insane amount star makes per Instagram post

Bella Thorne has revealed she makes over $80,000 for just one Instagram post. Picture: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne has revealed she makes over $80,000 for just one Instagram post. Picture: @bellathorne/Instagram

BELLA Thorne has revealed the staggering amount of money she makes for just one sponsored Instagram post.

The 20-year-old claimed she's made so much money through social media - up to $83,000 per post - that she managed to buy herself a plush $2.6 million home, reports The Sun .

Speaking candidly about her extraordinary earnings in a video for Vogue, Thorne is filmed saying during a phone conversation: "For grid posting it's $US65,000 a post."

She then goes on to reveal that she can get up to $25,000 for a temporary "Story" post, which lasts just 24 hours, saying: "For story posting it's anywhere from $US10,000 to $US20,000 ($A13,000-$A25,000), and for Snapchat it is the same as Insta Story."

Thorne, who rose to fame as a child star, has an incredible 17.3 million followers on Instagram, as well as nearly 10 million on Facebook.

She continues: "Facebook has around 10 million followers - that's one where if you wanted to do a deal where you're like, 'Hey give us less here and we'll pay you more for this post and then also on Facebook.' You know, I'm down to do something like that too."

Speaking in the documentary, Thorne admits that posting on social media is a job for her and has meant she could buy her own home after finishing her role as CeCe Jones in Shake It Up.

She said: "Instagram is 100 per cent a job to me. I started out at 18 with literally $200 in my bank account and I bought this house a year later, a year-and-a-half, and that's all from social media."

But Thorne doesn't just add any old picture without thinking about it - she knows exactly what her followers want to see.

"It's from ... studying that s**t, demographics and ratios and engagements and definitely the more technical side of it.

"When I finally hit a mil, that was like a big spot for me to hit a million likes on a photo."

Thorne purchased a six-bed house in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles for $2.6 million back in 2016.

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission.