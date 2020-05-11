Staggered back to school like we’ve never seen before

Braythe, Cohen and Peyhton Bateman head to Kyogle Public School this morning. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK

WHEN mother of three Yaz Wimble waved her children off to school today in Kyogle, things were quiet at the school gates.

As a registered nurse at St Vincent's Hospital in Lismore, Ms Wimble is an essential worker.

Her children will attend school every day while others students will go to school only one day this week and spend the rest of the time at home learning online.

The staggered start to the school isn't something we've seen before on this scale.

Six year old Peyhton Bateman was heading into a class of ten children at Kyogle Public School.

Other students were attending classes based on the school house colour they were in.

Peyhton's brother, 13 year old Cohen Bateman headed across the road to Kyogle High School where attendance was staggered by year levels.

Every school was tackling the staggered attendance in different ways.

A NSW Education Department spokesman said students weren't required to wear masks as per the health advice.

Casino High School principal Neil Schneider said he didn't think masks would be worn by staff or students as the risk of contracting coronavirus in the community was so low.

"However I would support the decision of any student, staff member or visitor who wished to wear a mask if they saw fit.," he said.

St Mary's School principal Tracey Robinson assured parents classrooms were cleaned and hand sanitiser would be available.

NSW Department of Education said classes would be split across schools, allowing appropriate social distance between students and teachers.