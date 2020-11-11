Menu
State of Origin 2 is just hours away and the stage is set for a classic with a barrage of verbal barbs traded.
Rugby League

State of Origin 2: Gus Gould not calling the game tonight

11th Nov 2020 3:57 PM | Updated: 3:58 PM

Gus Gould aside, Queensland is 80 minutes away from its greatest victory in 25 years - but that can't sway the punters.  

The Blues are paying $1.30 for the win while Queensland, despite winning game one in Adelaide, remains friendless in betting and is paying a whopping $3.60.  

"TAB punters do think it will buck the traditional trend of Origin and be a high-scoring affair," said the TAB's Matt Jenkins. 

"There is good support for over 39.5 points to be scored tonight.  

"Usually the Sydney Origin game is around 34 points but with a fast, dry track and temperatures around the mid-twenties punters are expecting points."  

One brave punter has outlaid $10,000 at $1.85 on Queensland to win the series.  

Start time: 8.10pm (NSW). 

Where: ANZ Stadium, Sydney   

LIVE BLOG

Gus Gould 'not calling the game':  Is this just Gus being Gus? Whether you like him or not, the bloke is a fine twitter troll. But there's one thing I'm certain of, collectively, Origin fans will be OK with Gould sitting this one out. Gould came under serious fire after his biased Grand Final call. Wearing his Panthers jersey while in the commentary box, Gould was lambasted for his one-eyed call of NRL's showpiece, regularly complaining about the officials before making the stunning claim Penrith was 'winning' the game despite being on the wrong side of the scoreboard. "I'm not calling the game tonight," he wrote on Twitter. "Andrew Johns and Billy Slater are doing the honours. I'm just watching tonight. Looking forward to it." "Andrew called Origin II last year. He deserves to call these big games," Gould added. "He is the future." Anyway, NSW's most successful coach didn't call Game II last year … feet up for the great man, I guess. - Rich Lamberton  

 

