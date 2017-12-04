Stage one of $14 million saleyards upgrade set to open

First look at what the NRLX will look like after the completion of the $14 million upgrade.

THE GATES of Casino's Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange (NRLX) project are ready to be open to phase one of the $14 million dollar upgrade, which is expected to deliver a $50 million boost to the local economy.

Users will gain access to features such as two semi-automatic drafts, eight new drafting pens, 12 multi-purpose pens, 50 new selling pens, soft floor throughout, full rail and gate replacement, new roof structure, walkways, storm water management, and electrical upgrades.

The next phase involves completion of the new roof - which is enough to cover the pitch at Suncorp Stadium - and also allows rain water harvesting and storage for use in the truck wash, pen hose down area, and public amenities.

This will greatly reduce the NRLX's reliance on town water supply and will reduce the volume of contaminated run-off to be processed on-site.

Richmond Valley Council's general manager, Vaughan Macdonald, said the users of the facility had been conducting sales since July while the construction of phase one was under way.

Mr Macdonald said as the fourth largest in cattle sales in NSW, and ninth across Australia, the NRLX played a big part in the local economy in many ways.

"This upgrade is a most critical project for the region's productivity and economic growth, with the community deriving significant direct economic benefit from the NRLX,” he said.

"Benefits flow to local growers having a facility close to their operations, stock and station agents who use the yards to run their business, transport operators who move stock and purchase fuel, locals who work there, and the businesses who support the NRLX operations and its users.

"There are also substantive indirect benefits which flow to the community through increased business transactions and services, which are required to service the families who live in the area because of the saleyards, and the additional activity which takes place when people outside of the area attend sales.”

Mr Macdonald said delivering economic benefits to the community and region as a whole, stage two would only mean more great things for the local economy.

He acknowledged there would continue to be some disruption to normal processes, however, the end result will be a modern and efficient selling centre, matching any saleyard in Australia.

"The livestock industry is already one of the largest employers in the region and this investment will ensure it continues to grow and prosper.”

The $14 million project is fully funded thanks to a $7 million investment from the NSW Government, with the Federal Government and Richmond Valley Council committing $3.5 million each.