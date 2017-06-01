Menu
New Hope’s recent court victory over the New Acland expansion has been appealed, which could push development back 10 months. Picture: Adam Head
Environment

Land Court rehears New Acland Mine Stage 3 case

Sean White
by
5th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE fight over the Stage 3 expansion of the New Acland Coal Mine re-entered the Land Court this week.

The Oakey Coal Action Alliance and New Hope Group, which owns the mine, entered into the court on Tuesday for the hearing, which finished yesterday.

The hearing will went over evidence from the previous hearing at the Land Court, minus the evidence involving ground water quantity.

New Hope filed for a judicial review of Member Paul Smith's decision to reject the expansion in June 2017.

In May Supreme Court Justice Helen Bowskill overturned the Land Court's recommendation, sending it back to the same court.

The Environmental Defenders Office represented the OCAA in court during the three-day hearing.

"The Land Court will look at the case a fresh, without the evidence of ground water quantity," solicitor and chief executive officer Jo-Anne Bragg said.

New Hope Group decline to make a comment.

