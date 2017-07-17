Staff threatened with screw driver at Lismore hold up

Richmond Local Area Command officers are looking for this man, accused of robbing the United Service Station at Ballina Rd, Lismore in Saturday, July 15.

SERVICE station staff were allegedly threatened with a screw driver during a hold up in Lismore on Saturday night.

Police allege the assailant, described as a man wearing a black hooded jumper, black t-shirt, black shorts, black gloves and white joggers, approached staff at the United Service Station about 6pm Saturday night.

The robber allegedly demanded money and cigarettes after threatening staff with the make-shift weapon.

He then fled on foot from the Ballina Rd premises on foot with the cash and three packets of smokes in the direction of the Lismore Workers Club carpark.

Police have urged with any information about the robbery to contact Lismore Police on 6626 0599 or call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000. Police reference is E64765913