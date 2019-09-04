Staff threatened, restrained during terrifying armed robbery

TWO men wearing hooded jumpers threatened staff before they fled with cash from the Evans Head Bowling Club on Monday night.

Police said shortly after 9.10pm on Monday September 2, two male employees were at the club on Beech Street, Evans Head, when two unknown offenders broke through the front entry.

The pair who were dressed in dark clothing and hooded jumpers, with their faces covered, threatened the employees with what's believed to be a weapon.

The men were restrained before the offenders fled the scene with a sum of cash.

The two employees managed to free themselves and call police, with officers from Richmond Police District arriving a short time later and establishing a crime scene.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or who may have dashcam footage from the hours of 5pm (Monday September 2) to 1am (Tuesday September 3) to contact Ballina Police Station on 6681 8699 or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

In light of this incident, Richmond Police District Duty Officer Inspector Chad Deegenaars is reminding all businesses in the area to check their security systems.

"An amount of planning may assist in reducing the risks of armed robbery at your store," he aid.

"Ensure all back and side doors as well as windows are secured, reduce the amount of cash maintained at the premises to a minimum, and install signage at the premises alerting wannabee thieves to the security measures in place.

"While these may seem like routine precautions, every and any step you can take to reduce the risk of becoming a victim of crime is worth it."

For more information about how to keep your business save, visit www.police.nsw.gov.au/safety_and_prevention/safe_and_secure/business for further tips and protection advice.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.