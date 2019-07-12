Staff object, but protesters hold 'die-in' at council office

DIE IN: Mullumbimby Extinction Rebellion activists lay on the floor of Byron council offices.

EXTINCTION Rebellion Northern Rivers (XR) staged a 'die in' at Byron Shire Council Chambers on Friday, claiming they were holding the council accountable for its October 2018 declaration of a Climate Emergency.

Over the objections of council staff, around 15 activists walked into the foyer of the council offices at Mullumbimby and lay on the floor for the 'die in'.

"We want to hold council accountable to their declaration,” Extinction spokesman Murray Dreschler said.

"The recent Tallow and Belongil fish kills, and bulldozing wetlands and rainforest for a dubious Byron Bypass are just examples of two faced business as usual actions by this council.”

"Talk is cheap, Extinction Rebellion demands Council act on this Climate Emergency.”