Staff need your help to save overburdened Tweed hospital

FED-UP doctors and nurses are calling on the community to get behind their push to lobby the State Government into action on the stalled redevelopment of the Tweed Hospital.

In a unanimous decision at a meeting last Friday, the hospital's Medical Staff Council decided to take the dramatic step of calling out the NSW Government for failing to deliver on its promises to redevelop the facility.

It followed ongoing discussions between the staff and Health Minister Brad Hazzard about what needs to be done to address ongoing issues and escalating concerns the hospital continues to be ignored.

"Despite a pre-election promise in 2014 for the much needed redevelopment of the hospital, not a single brick has been laid or even plans (made) to do so," the council said in a statement released to the Tweed Daily News.

"Over the past two years the State Health Minister has promised upgrades to services on numerous occasions but nothing has been approved.

"The Medical Staff Council expresses frustration that the health care of the local people, our patients, is not being supported by our elected representatives."

The Staff Council said Tweed clinicians were becoming increasingly concerned at the lack of action over the hospital redevelopment, despite the fact the hospital was "massively overloaded".

The council said mental health patients were being left in the Emergency Department because no other beds were available, people were having to wait to get on the waiting list for surgery, and the ED was often log-jammed and wards continually were continually full.

Figures released by the Staff Council in support of its claim, show the hospital had a bed occupancy rate of 103% in January 2017, while its Emergency Department treats 51,800 patients per year, making it the largest regional ED and bigger than many city counterparts including St Vincent's in Sydney.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest was sympathetic to the staff's frustrations and moved to assure the community he was doing all he could.

"I'm quite supportive of the doctors and the Health Minister is too," he said.

"But there is a due process and we need to go through that process.

"I can understand the doctors' frustrations but things are definitely on the move and I encourage the Northern NSW Local Health District (NNSWLHD), led by Dr Brian Pezzutti, to get involved in the campaign."

Mr Hazzard and the NNSWLHD have been contacted for comment.