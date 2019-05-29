Staff costs to be slashed at Goonellabah sports centre

LISMORE City Council has revealed it plans to cut Goonellabah Sports & Aquatic Centre staff costs by 30 per cent in an attempt to bring its budget back into black.

But council has refused to explain the details.

On Friday council made available its Draft Operation 2019/20, which revealed that GSAC's expenses for the 2019/20 Budget were listed as $2,905,000, leading to a deficit of $1,209,700.

Including the GSAC loan repayment, the deficit totals $2,228,300.

The council's general manager Shelley Oldham said GSAC was one of many operations the council was assessing.

"Council is in the process of reviewing all of its operations over the next six months or so,” she said.

"Salary costs at GSAC will be reduced by 30 per cent.”

When asked other questions about GSAC's concerning staff job cuts or reduction of staff hours, and its operational plans, the council declined to comment.

Since GSAC opened in 2009 it has steadily lost millions over the years, costing tax-payers more than $20 million to date.

Summit Fitness Centre owner Matt George said the council was doing the wrong thing by every fitness, aquatic and now martial arts business in town.

"It has never sat well with me that my business rates prop up the massive losses of my major business competitor year after year,” he said.

"The recent proposed rate hike would push my rates up an extra $6000 per annum - it is grossly unfair.”

In 2012 council voted to adopt more stringent accounting practices for GSAC, the Lismore Memorial Baths and the council's quarry operations.

The motion to shift to cost-centre accounting was voted on to obtain more in-depth expenditure and revenue data on business units within each of the operations.

How GSAC measures up for 12 month membership