Stabbing victim 'living in fear' of accused

A COURT has heard a Dorroughby resident is living in fear of a man accused of stabbing him in the middle of the night outside his home.

Former Dunoon resident Jason Samuel Shaw, 30, allegedly turned up outside the man's Dorroughby home in the early hours of Saturday December 2 last year.

The resident woke up and came outside, where Mr Shaw is alleged to have stabbed him several times before chasing him inside and attempting to assault him further.

Police arrested Mr Shaw the following week and he was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Court documents state the two men were known to each other and there was a "history” between them.

Mr Shaw has been granted conditional bail and is forbidden from going within a 20km radius of Dunoon, which includes the Lismore CBD where the victim works.

He is currently residing with relatives in Chilcotts Grass, and reporting to Ballina police.

Mr Shaw faced Lismore Local Court today where his solicitor Amy Barker sought to vary his bail reporting conditions from three days a week to one.

The Crown opposed the application to reduce on the basis that the alleged victim was "quite fearful” of Shaw and "doesn't want him in the Lismore area at all”.

But Ms Barker said due to prosecution delays it would be "two or three months” before the matter was ready to proceed, and reporting to Ballina three times a week was onerous for the accused and his relatives.

Magistrate David Heilpern elected to grant the request, saying he only had to consider whether the accused was likely to continue honouring his bail conditions.

The matter was adjourned until May 8 to return to Lismore Local Court for committal.