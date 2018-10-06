Stabbing victim did not know alleged attacker

A MAN has been charged with unlawful wounding after a stabbing incident in a Gladstone street overnight.

An 18-year-old man was standing in Yarroon Street about 2.15am when another man approached him and stabbed him with a knife once to lower abdomen.

The teen received a puncture wound during the alleged assault outside a licensed premises.

Security staff from a nearby hotel restrained the armed man until police arrived.

The victim was taken to Gladstone Hospital for treatment to a non-life threatening injury.

Investigations indicate the two men were not known to each other.

An 18-year-old Kin Kora man has been charged with one count of unlawful wounding.

He is expected to appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.