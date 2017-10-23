23°
Stabbing murder: Brief of evidence complete, no bail

Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street. Stock Footage.
Hamish Broome
by

A BRIEF of evidence has been completed in the case against the man charged over the stabbing murder of Murwillumbah father Charles Henry Larter during a public brawl in June.

James Paul Alderton, 22, is charged with murder, larceny, and two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm over his alleged involvement in the deadly melee.

Victim Charles Larter, 46, was reportedly trying to defend his son Zach at time he was stabbed in Murwillumbah's Knox Park in the middle of the day.

Zach Larter, 18, and a 29-year-old friend were also allegedly stabbed by Larter during the incident, with Zach critically injured.

He later recovered in hospital.

Alderton is alleged to have stolen a 30cm chef's knife from a nearby Coles before the stabbing took place.

He remains in custody on remand and did not apply for bail on Tuesday when the matter was mentioned in Lismore Local Court.

Magistrate R Denes adjourned the matter to December 5 when it will return to Lismore Local Court.

Alderton is to appear via video link.

