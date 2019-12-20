Stabbing murder accused to be sentenced in 2020

James Paul Alderton is facing a murder charge over the alleged stabbing death of Charlie Larter in Murwillumbah in 2017.

FURTHER delays with plea negotiations in the drawn-out case against a man accused of a stabbing murder will mean he won’t be committed for sentencing until 2020.

James Paul Alderton, 24, appeared by video link on Wednesday at Lismore Local Court for a brief mention on the status of his case.

Mr Alderton remains in custody over the June 6, 2017 incident in which he’s accused of fatally stabbing 46-year-old Charlie Larter.

He’s also charged with assaulting Mr Larter’s son, Zack and another man, Joshua Mead during a violent brawl in Knox Park in Murwillumbah.

The court heard Mr Alderton’s legal team and the DPP had come to an agreement over the “nine pages” of facts of the case against him but there had been further delays caused by technical issues at Parklea Correctional Centre, where he is held in custody.

“We only received them on Monday, we were unable to get an AVL yesterday and the fax at the jail is broken so I’m unable to get them to him (to sign),” Mr Alderton’s Defence solicitor Tracey Randall said.

Magistrate Robyn Denes adjourned the matter for sentence committal to January 8 but warned Ms Randall and the DPP to ensure there were no further delays.

“Mr Alderton is bail refused, that’s two years on remand,” Ms Denes said.

“He can’t have access to (legal advice) if he’s pleading guilty to something a prisoner can access.

“I think we lose sight that there’s families of victims and an accused who has been remanded for two years.”