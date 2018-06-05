Stabbing murder accused may claim self-defence

TRAGIC DEATH: A crime scene set up by police at Knox Park in Murwillumbah after the fatal stabbing of Charlie Larter last June.

A MAN accused of murdering father-of-four Charlie Larter in a park in broad daylight may claim provocation or self-defence, a court has heard.

James Paul Alderton, 24, appeared via video link from custody in Lismore Local Court this morning.

Mr Alderton has been charged with murdering Mr Larter in Knox Park, Murwillumbah, during a brawl on June 6 last year.

He was also charged with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and larceny after the brawl, where a large number of people, including children, were present.

A relative of Mr Larter was present in court as defence solicitor Tracey Randall outlined the progress of the case.

Ms Randall said the matter had been set down for submissions relating to Mr Alderton's committal hearing.

The court heard these submissions had not yet been filed and she asked for a month-long adjournment for this to be addressed.

Ms Randall said they would likely call on 10 to 15 witnesses, but expected some would have "agreement" over details of the incident, allowing for "select submissions".

"It's likely there'll be an agreement in relation to some of those witnesses," she said.

"Mr Alderton's matter is an unusual matter in that... it's an incident that occurs in a park, it travels over various areas in the park and there's a large number of civilian witnesses, some of them young children.

"It's counsel's view that both parties would be assisted by hearing from a number of witnesses."

Crown prosecutor Alanna Coxon said she wasn't aware of which witnesses were believed to be in agreement, or which details this related to.

The court heard one of the victims had not formally spoken to police.

"The start of the incident involves a man named Joshua Mead, who hasn't given a statement to police even though he is a victim in relation to one of the charges," Ms Randall said.

"What happens at the start of the incident is very important."

Ms Randall indicated self-defence, provocation and her client's mental health would form part of the defence case.

Magistrate Jeff Linden adjourned the matter to July 3.

Mr Alderton, who remains in custody, will appear via video link on that date.