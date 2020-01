A 50-year-old man has been stabbed with a wine glass at Sandy Beach. Photo: Frank Redward

A MAN has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed with a broken wine glass at a beach north of Coffs Harbour.

It is believed the 50-year-old man was stabbed in the back and wrist on Sandy Beach around 4.30pm today.

Police cordoned off the crime scene, where a football, towel and esky could be seen lying on the sand.

A man has since been taken to custody and is assisting police with inquiries.

