Detectives have released an image of a teenager they believe can assist with a stabbing investigation.
Crime

Stabbing investigation: Police wish to speak with boy

Felicity Ripper
20th May 2020 5:30 PM | Updated: 6:25 PM
DETECTIVES have released an image of a teenager they believe can assist with a stabbing investigation.

Police will allege a 41-year-old man was stabbed at Kiamba just after 4pm on Monday.

Sunshine Coast detectives want to speak with the boy pictured, who is understood to have been travelling in a black BMW.

The sedan was located in Alexandra Headland on Tuesday.

The boy is described as caucasian, around 180cm tall, of an average build with black hair and brown eyes.

The teenager is also believed to be accompanied by a woman in her early 20s, who is described as of a dark complexion, around 165cm tall, of a thin build with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have seen the pair is urged not to approach them and contact police.

